On-loan Lucas Torreira already fed up at Atletico Madrid?

Lucas Torreira was supposed to be Arsenal’s beast of a midfielder when he arrived in 2018, but after a promising start the Uruguayan found himself out of favour under Mikel Arteta. There was much gossip about his language, family and cultural problems, and he made it clear that he wasn’t happy in London.

So, he got his agent to find him a new club this summer, and he was given a loan deal at Atletico Madrid with the promise of getting the chance to show his skills in the Champions League.

Once Thomas Partey moved in the other direction it seemed that he would be a straight replacement in Diego Simeone’s line-up, but the reality has been very different indeed. In fact Torreira has only started two La Liga games, and in the Champions League he has only brought on as a sub for the last 10 minutes in all three Group games Atletico have played.

Now Tuttosport are reporting that Torino are very keen to take the unhappy player back to Italy, where he was so successful with Sampdoria before his move to the Emirates.

The 24 year-old moved to Spain ostensibly to get some regular playing time, and he is reportedly becoming frustrated, something we heard many times when he played for Arsenal.

So it is possible that he could simply return to Arsenal, but again he wouldn’t be playing regularly, so perhaps a new loan to Torino in January could be the solution. The poor lad never seems to be happy does he?