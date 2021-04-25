Arsenal News Gooner News

On This Day Video – Watch Arsenal win the League at WHL 2004

It looks like we won’t be seeing St Totteringhams Day this season yet again, but we still have our memories of winning the League at White Hart Lane.

We only needed a point to be crowned Champions, and after racing into a 2-0 lead it looked like it would be very comfortable indeed, but thanks to a ridiculously obvious foul from Lens Lehmann in the last minute we gifted the Spuds a draw in the end.

We still won the title of course, and it was a very sweet day in Arsenal’s history…

The teams that day were:
Tottenham: Keller, Kelly (Poyet 79), Gardner, King, Taricco (Bunjevcevic 90), Davies, Brown, Redknapp, Jackson (Defoe 45), Kanoute, Keane.

Arsenal: Lehmann, Lauren, Campbell, Toure, Cole, Parlour (Edu 67), Vieira, Silva, Pires, Henry, Bergkamp (Reyes 80).

Sit back and enjoy the highlights….

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs