“Once a Gooner..” Arsenal Women’s former centre-backs meet up in America’s NWSL

Arsenal Women’s former centre-backs, Jen Beattie & Rafaelle Leone, met up as their teams faced each other in the NWSL today, and Jen posted the tweet below, hugging her former Gunner teammate.

Captain of Brazil Women, Rafaelle, departed Arsenal Women last summer, when she made a move back stateside to join Orlando Pride in the NWSL.

Jen Beattie left our Gunners earlier this year, during the January transfer window, signing for new NWSL side, Bay FC, in San Francisco. Jen’s departure was a surprise to many, particularly as fellow centre-back, Leah Williamson, was still rehabiltating from an ACL injury, and fellow CB Rafaelle had only left 6 months previously.

Spanish CB Laia Codina and Amanda Ilestedt joined Arsenal last summer, but Ilestedt is currently with child so is out of the game for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, though still rehabiliitating, Leah has made a great recovery from her ACL injury, and is back on active duty. Lotte Wubben-Moy has also stepped up admirably to CB this season for Arsenal Women, and she has been nominated for the WSL Player of the Season Award, for her efforts.

Lovely to see these 2 former Gunner favourites meeting up and I’m glad Arsenal’s defence has withstood their departure. Though I do have a feeling a defender will be on Jonas Eidevall’s shopping list this summer..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….