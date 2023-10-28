“Once again” Piers Morgan picks out Arsenal man for praise

Piers Morgan has singled out Declan Rice for praise following the midfielder’s standout performance for Arsenal in their 5-0 victory against Sheffield United.

While Eddie Nketiah rightfully earned the Man of the Match award for his hat-trick in the game, he was not the only top performer in the match. Several Arsenal players displayed excellent form, and the team delivered one of their best performances of the season.

With questions arising about how Arsenal would cope in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah stepped up to the challenge. However, it was Rice who orchestrated proceedings behind the striker. Since joining the club in the summer, Rice has been in superb form and was virtually unstoppable in both the defensive and offensive phases of the game. This exceptional performance led Piers Morgan to commend him.

After the game, the TV show host tweeted:

“Arsenal have been so good today.. and once again, this guy’s run the show: Declan Rice”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard not to see how terrific Rice was in that game and he was easily one of our best players on the day.

The midfielder is someone we can trust to deliver whenever he steps on the pitch and we hope he stays fit for the rest of the term.