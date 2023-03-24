Once Tottenham are beaten the Arsenal Women will be set up to beat Munich as well

After a setback in Munich (losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters), Arsenal have a chance to get back to winning ways this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Arsenal have a North London derby to win, and they are going to win it. Why am I saying so?

Tottenham are on a poor run of 1 win in 6 games in all competitions and are meeting an Arsenal side boasting of 3 wins in 6 games (with these losses coming to big oppositions like Manchester City in the league, Chelsea in the FA Cup, and Bayern Munich in the Champions League), but there is an argument Arsenal were the better team in these games as well.

Other than Spurs being in a bad run, they’ve only won four times in 15 games; can a team with 11 losses beat a team like Arsenal, who have managed 10 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws? I don’t think so.

Spurs are not a match for Arsenal, and the sooner Eidevall and his team school our local rivals, then we can discuss how they’ll deal with Bayern Munich next week. Like Eidevall, we are hyped about Arsenal beating Bayern this coming week; it is all we are thinking about.

“We need to score a goal!” Eidevall said , as quoted by Arseblog, after the Bayern game.

“At least two. But they are a very, very good counter-attacking team; you saw that tonight. A little bit of you feels danger when you attack because you know they can hit you on the counter.

“But you need to be brave on the ball, make good decisions, and keep them low down the pitch. With our fans at the Emirates, we have a great chance.”

Arsenal need to take care of Spurs in a game that can be a rehearsal of the masterpiece performances we can expect from them at the Emirates next week.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….