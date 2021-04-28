‘Once you announce things, you have a mountain to climb’ Wenger faults Daniel Ek’s takeover style

Arsene Wenger says the best deals are made in secret as he appears to criticise Daniel Ek’s decision to make his intention to buy Arsenal public.

The Gunners have seen some of their fans turn against their current owner, Stan Kroenke.

They want the American out and are desperate for someone to come in and buy the club.

Ek, a self-proclaimed Arsenal fan, has declared his intention to purchase Arsenal and even revealed that he has been a fan from when he was little.

The Spotify co-founder made the announcement on his Twitter account and that has brought much excitement among Arsenal’s supporters.

Wenger wouldn’t object to his takeover of the club, however, he believes that business is best done behind the scenes.

Ek’s bid is set to be boosted by the presence of some of the club’s former players and Wenger thinks it is a good idea, but he insists that the deal should be sorted out without anyone knowing until it’s done.

‘I like the fact that former people of the club run the club,’ Wenger said to BeIN Sports via Mail Sport.

‘You have two examples in the football world, former players who run a club like at Bayern or big investors who buy a club like Man City.

‘I personally, as a football man, like the fact that former Arsenal players take over and have an advice.

‘For the project, the best deals are made when nobody knows about it and you come out and it is done.

‘Once you announce things, you have a mountain to climb. Nobody wants to give in. It is better you do your deal and when it is done, you come out and then take people you want.

‘I will always support Arsenal, and if I can help Arsenal I will do it as well in any way. After that, I am happy with my life as it is today.’