“One always dreams of being at the highest level” Buendia hands Arsenal transfer boost

Emiliano Buendia has given Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign him after revealing that he dreams of playing at the highest level.

The Argentinean has just emerged as the top player in England’s Championship this season.

His fine performances for Norwich helped them win England’s second division and to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for him since he was in the Premier League.

The Gunners have maintained their interest and they would now look to finally get their man.

After the Canaries returned to the Premier League, Buendia might want to remain with them.

Norwich could also price Arsenal and his other suitors out of a move for him, but it seems that the former Getafe man will be happy to leave.

In a new interview, he insisted that he dreams of playing for the top teams in Europe’s best competitions.

“One always dreams of being at the highest level and in the best teams in England, Spain or Europe,” he told AS.

“One dreams of playing for titles, it is an ambition that I have, it is a pride that important clubs are interested in you, it means that you are doing things well and it is a motivation to continue working and one day achieve it.

“Since I was a child, I was passionate about soccer and you grow up with players you watch. Not only in the position that I would like to play, as I still do today.

“I look a lot in England on Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes, who are decisive in their teams and among the best in the world, there is no maximum age to continue learning from the best.”