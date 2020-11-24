One Arsenal backroom staff might help them to sign Premier League ace

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sheffield United midfielder, Sander Berge.

The Norwegian has emerged as a top target for the Gunners recently as the Blades struggle to maintain their Premier League status.

However, Football London has revealed that Arsenal has been scouting him since 2017.

He was also a subject of serious interest from them in the last January transfer window, but they couldn’t get the deal done and Sheffield United beat them to his signature.

The Blades have been struggling this season, but his performance has remained consistent.

This has kept Arsenal’s interest in him and the report claims that Arsenal might get some help from one of the backroom staff.

Arsenal coach, Albert Stuivenberg knows him very well from their time together at Genk.

Stuivenberg was his manager in 2017 and he knows how good the midfielder is.

Both of them have kept their relationship and they were seen having a chat after Arsenal eliminated the Blades from the FA Cup last season.

The report adds that there have been no formal contacts between both teams over his sale, but Arsenal’s interest in him is longstanding and Stuivenberg’s admiration might influence the club to move for him.