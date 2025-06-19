One Arsenal debut Gooners cannot wait for at Old Trafford

If Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 told us anything, it is that Martín Zubimendi is ready for the Premier League.

Yes, his team were well beaten, but the midfielder stood out in a match where most of his teammates failed to impress. Despite being on the losing side, Zubimendi delivered a composed, resilient performance that hinted at the qualities he could bring to Arsenal’s midfield.

A solid showing at Old Trafford

Here are Zubimendi’s individual stats from that match:

Clearances: 7

Blocked shots: 3

Interceptions: 2

Ground duels: Won 1/2

Dribbles: Completed 1/1

Passes: 31/38

Key passes: 1

Long balls: 2/4

His numbers underline a performance full of grit and intelligence, especially under intense pressure at a hostile ground.

He was also recognised in the Spanish press. According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Zubimendi was among Sociedad’s top performers:

“The number four performed well. He was at his best until he was brought off. He had a commendable performance, both as a central midfielder and as a defender.”

El Desmarque added:

“He appeared in spurts and turns. He did not dominate the midfield as he usually does, but he helped out with the ball when the team needed it.”

Laying the foundations at Arsenal

With Thomas Partey most likely to depart, Zubimendi’s arrival could not be more timely. Zubimendi’s transfer to Arsenal is believed to be all but complete, and a strong pre-season could see him form an exciting midfield trio alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Interestingly, Arsenal open their 2025–26 Premier League campaign at Old Trafford, where Zubimendi has already proved he can perform.

Should he start that fixture, there will be no better stage to make a statement on his debut. Calm under pressure, technically sound, and tactically astute, he could be the missing piece Arteta needs to anchor the midfield from day one.

Thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

