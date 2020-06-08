One Arsenal legend features in Mirror Sports’ list of EPL best cheapest signings’

Arsenal has been involved in some of the most impressive transfer dealings by an English team since the Premier League began.

For much of our time in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger was our manager and the Frenchman is noted for being one of the shrewdest managers when it comes to spending money.

He was accused of not spending money at the expense of our success as a team by some fans, however, money doesn’t always equate to success.

Our transfer splashing last summer should prove that spending huge sums of money on a player doesn’t guarantee that they would deliver the goods.

However, there are some players who have been signed for a low or no fee and they have turned out to be spectacular additions to their teams.

Arsene Wenger was a master of making a bargain deal and it isn’t surprising that one of his signings featured as Mirror Sports listed the names of the best bargain buys in Premier League history.

The Gunner who featured on the list was Sol Campbell who moved to Arsenal for free in one of the most controversial transfers of all time from Tottenham.

The Englishman spent five years with the Gunners in his first spell at the club and he helped the club win two Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies.