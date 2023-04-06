One Arsenal loanee’s return has been confirmed

Arsenal has several players out on loan and considering how well the Gunners have performed this season, the club probably does not need most of them back.

Mikel Arteta seems to have found a good balance after offloading some of these players and he will want to keep working with his current options.

However, not all have done well while on loan, which means they will likely return to the club in the summer.

One man in that category is Nuno Tavares, who has been dismal in the last few months after starting his loan spell at Olympique Marseille very well.

A report via Foot Sur 7 reveals the defender is not a player OM is thinking about keeping and he can start preparing for life away from the French club.

It recently emerged that he was banished from training because of a lack of application, which is one reason he is not staying.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have two established left-backs in our squad now and it would be great if we could offload Tavares.

Although he is still young, his loan spell shows he probably will not even become as good as we expect him to be.

If an offer arrives for his signature in the summer, we have to listen to it.

