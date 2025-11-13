One Arsenal new signing has already left a huge impression on Raya

David Raya has expressed his admiration for how swiftly one of Arsenal’s summer signings has adapted to life at the club. Following another strong campaign in which the Gunners finished second in the Premier League for the third consecutive season, the club made several key additions during the transfer window to strengthen the squad and build on their recent progress.

Among the departures at the end of last season was Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian midfielder who had long been regarded as the heartbeat of Arsenal’s engine room. His exit left a significant gap in midfield, leading many to question how the club would replace such an influential presence. However, Arsenal moved decisively to bring in Martin Zubimendi, a player who had attracted attention from several top Premier League sides.

Zubimendi’s Smooth Transition to the Premier League

The Spanish midfielder has quickly established himself as a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s setup. His tactical intelligence, composure on the ball, and ability to dictate play have earned him widespread praise. For a player stepping into one of the most demanding leagues in the world, his seamless transition has been particularly impressive. Arsenal, who had tracked him for some time, now appear to have found a player capable of filling the void left by Partey while bringing his own unique qualities to the side.

Raya, who joined the Gunners himself after a successful spell elsewhere, has been especially impressed by his teammate’s immediate impact. As reported by ESPN, the goalkeeper spoke highly of Zubimendi’s intelligence and adaptability, noting that his quick adjustment has stood out in a league where many newcomers often require more time to settle.

He stated, “I think Martin Zubimendi. He’s a player that is very, very clever and adapted very well to the league where there is a lot of players that it takes a little bit longer to adapt, especially in his role. He’s just adapted so quick and you can see what he does for the team.”

A Promising Future for Arsenal’s Midfield

Zubimendi’s performances have not only impressed his teammates but have also reassured supporters that the club’s recruitment strategy continues to move in the right direction. His ability to combine technical excellence with defensive awareness has strengthened Arsenal’s midfield balance, allowing Arteta’s side to maintain its fluid and dynamic style of play.

As the season progresses, his growing influence could prove crucial in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware both domestically and in Europe. Raya’s endorsement of his fellow Spaniard highlights the collective belief within the squad, as the Gunners aim to build on their strong foundations and challenge for major honours once again.

