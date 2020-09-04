Arsenal News Gooner News

One Arsenal player features in starting XI of the worst signing of last season

Arsenal didn’t have the best of seasons in the Premier League for the 2019/20 campaign.

They started the campaign poorly under Unai Emery and they never really recovered from that slump.

The Spaniard was fired and eventually replaced by Mikel Arteta, but even the former midfielder’s best efforts were unable to help them finish in the European places on the league table.

Thankfully, the Gunners won the FA Cup, so that helped them to secure a spot in the Europa League for next season.

The club may have fired the manager, but it was the players who ultimately play for the team and their performances are also graded.

Arsenal made some signings in the transfer window ahead of last season and one of them was David Luiz.

The Brazilian was expected to help the Gunners steady their defence, but he seemed to have made it worse.

Sun Sport recently compiled the starting XI of the worst signing from that season and the Brazilian is the only Arsenal player to make the list.

Luiz is partnered in the defence by Craig Dawson. Others on that list include Alex Iwobi who left Arsenal for Everton and Tanguy Ndombele.

The players were all bought for a combined £224million.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags David Luiz

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Saint Emirates says:
    September 4, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Leave Luiz alone please

    Reply
  2. west islander says:
    September 4, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Shows what the Sun knows. He came cheap; he’ll be a good backup and spot starter long-term; he knows the game and can teach; and he has a winner’s attitude. He looks just fine in a back three, now that Arteta’s had some time with him. And he helped the Gunners get Willian on a free.

    Reply
  3. SueP says:
    September 4, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    THAT terrible performance was .. terrible
    However, by coming out and taking responsibility showed a man of strong character
    West Islander summed up my feelings too

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs