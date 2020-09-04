One Arsenal player features in starting XI of the worst signing of last season

Arsenal didn’t have the best of seasons in the Premier League for the 2019/20 campaign.

They started the campaign poorly under Unai Emery and they never really recovered from that slump.

The Spaniard was fired and eventually replaced by Mikel Arteta, but even the former midfielder’s best efforts were unable to help them finish in the European places on the league table.

Thankfully, the Gunners won the FA Cup, so that helped them to secure a spot in the Europa League for next season.

The club may have fired the manager, but it was the players who ultimately play for the team and their performances are also graded.

Arsenal made some signings in the transfer window ahead of last season and one of them was David Luiz.

The Brazilian was expected to help the Gunners steady their defence, but he seemed to have made it worse.

Sun Sport recently compiled the starting XI of the worst signing from that season and the Brazilian is the only Arsenal player to make the list.

Luiz is partnered in the defence by Craig Dawson. Others on that list include Alex Iwobi who left Arsenal for Everton and Tanguy Ndombele.

The players were all bought for a combined £224million.