One Arsenal player makes EA Sports Premier League team of the season

EA Sports has revealed their team of the season so far and just one Arsenal player made the team that Liverpool’s players understandably dominated.

The Arsenal player who made the list is club captain and the Premier League’s second top scorer this season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as published by the Mail.

The Gabonese striker has been one of the Premier League’s top players since he joined Arsenal.

Despite the Gunners struggling for form this season, he has been a shining light, and he has scored 17 goals for Mikel Arteta’s side already before the season was suspended.

He won the Golden Boot last season and remains one of the Premier League’s most reliable strikers.

After watching players perform for their team this season, EA Sports announced their current team of the season, based on the performances of the players before the coronavirus outbreak halted the campaign.

Aubameyang featured alongside illustrious names like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk. The Reds also had Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Alisson on the list.

Aubameyang is nearing the end of his current deal at the Emirates and Arsenal are keen to keep hold of him beyond this season.

However, the Gunners have a list of replacements should he decide to leave the Emirates.