One Arsenal player named as a “big miss” against Southampton

Declan Rice missed Arsenal’s match against Southampton in the FA Cup, and Kieran Gibbs believes the Gunners felt his absence. The midfielder has established himself as one of the most important figures in the squad, consistently delivering high-quality performances whenever he features.

Arsenal are often a stronger and more balanced side when the Englishman is on the pitch, and his influence has been evident across multiple competitions. Rice will be eager to play a key role in helping the team secure silverware this season, particularly as expectations continue to grow around the club.

Arsenal Feel Rice’s Absence

With Rice in the team, Arsenal has managed to finish second in back-to-back league campaigns and remains a strong contender to go one step further this term. His presence in midfield provides both defensive stability and control, allowing the side to maintain structure and composure during matches.

For the Southampton fixture, the midfielder may have been rested, but he was also dealing with an injury. Gibbs believes his absence had a significant impact on the team’s performance, particularly in defensive situations where Arsenal appeared less secure.

Gibbs Highlights Key Weakness

He said via the Metro:

‘From the start they looked vulnerable from the counterattack which we haven’t seen too much from Arsenal.

‘I think missing Declan Rice was a big miss in that respect.’

These remarks highlight the importance of Rice’s role in protecting the defence and disrupting opposition attacks. Without him, Arsenal appeared more exposed, especially when dealing with quick transitions.

Rice remains one of the most vital players in the squad, and it is no surprise that his absence has become a major talking point following the defeat. His influence on the team continues to be significant, and his return will be crucial as Arsenal looks to regain momentum.

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