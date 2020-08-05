One Arsenal player that is stopping their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha

Bukayo Saka’s emergence will stop Arsenal from making a move for Wilfried Zaha after the Ivorian became available for a cut-price move, according to Star Sports.
Zaha is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and he is one of the most accomplished wingers in the Premier League.
He was close to joining the Gunners from Crystal Palace last summer, but Arsenal opted to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead after they were priced out of a move for him.
Fresh reports claim that The Eagles have lowered their asking price for the Ivorian from £70 million to just £30m (Metro) after he had an underwhelming season.
The winger has been linked with a move to the Gunners this summer, but Star Sports claims that they will not be looking at him as the transfer window reopens because of the emergence of Saka.
The young Englishman has been in fine form for the Gunners and he recently signed a long-term deal with the club.
He has been a revelation for the Arsenal team and has shown that he is versatile enough to help the team in different positions.
Mikel Arteta has shown that he trusts the young Englishman and he will no doubt look to hand him even more responsibility next season.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Boy did they make a mistake by not selling him last year..
Kinda like him, but we don’t need him at all now. “Already” almost 28 now and we have Pepe, Martinelli, Saka and Nelson for the wings already. Also Auba who plays there and Willian coming in
The player who is precluding us from buying Zaha is not Saka , who is an Academy graduate, but Pepe who cost 72m.
And compare Pepes stats to Zaha this season and I think we made the right choice .
As much as I wanted Zaha last season Pepe as come in and performed well seeing it’s his 1st season in a new league and club ,4years younger and he will kick on next season ,looking forward to watching him prove a few supporters wrong .
Will also add that they play opposite sides to each other .
Aubameyang,
Willian, Coutinho, Pepe,
Xhaka, ?
Tierney, Mari, Saliba, Bellerin,
Leno.
Beautiful team this will be. Now a strong excellent DM like Partey would complete this team.
2nd team.
Lacazette,
Martinelli, Smith. R, Saka,
Willock, Torreira,
Kolas, Luiz, Mustafi, Cedric.
Martinez.
Subs – Nelson, Niles, Holding