One Arsenal player that is stopping their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha

Bukayo Saka’s emergence will stop Arsenal from making a move for Wilfried Zaha after the Ivorian became available for a cut-price move, according to Star Sports.

Zaha is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and he is one of the most accomplished wingers in the Premier League.

He was close to joining the Gunners from Crystal Palace last summer, but Arsenal opted to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead after they were priced out of a move for him.

Fresh reports claim that The Eagles have lowered their asking price for the Ivorian from £70 million to just £30m (Metro) after he had an underwhelming season.

The winger has been linked with a move to the Gunners this summer, but Star Sports claims that they will not be looking at him as the transfer window reopens because of the emergence of Saka.

The young Englishman has been in fine form for the Gunners and he recently signed a long-term deal with the club.

He has been a revelation for the Arsenal team and has shown that he is versatile enough to help the team in different positions.