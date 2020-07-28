One Arsenal player that Mikel Arteta has told to look for another team revealed

Mikel Arteta has informed Sokratis Papastathopoulos that he is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, according to Football London.

The Greek defender joined the Gunners in 2018, but he has struggled to impress Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

He was initially played out of position as a right-back, but now that Arteta has more than enough options in that position, he has been told he can look for a new team.

The defender hasn’t played in any Premier League game since the restart, despite Arteta needing to rotate his team because of how quick and fast the games come.

The Gunners’ boss has made the team a better defending unit, and that has seen them earn huge wins over Liverpool and Manchester City in the past month, however, he also knows that he will have to improve his team to keep them competitive next season.

The club will welcome William Saliba back when the new season starts, and Pablo Mari is another defender whom the club thinks will become an important player.

However, there are too many centre backs at the Emirates now and Arteta will look to cut that down, starting with Sokratis.