One Arsenal star features in Guardian’s list of players with a point to prove

Ahead of the return of football, several players will be playing for their future while others will be looking to keep their place in their team’s starting Xi.

There are players in the competition who will return knowing full well that they have to do better and the Guardian made a list of players that have a point to prove when football returns.

On the list were players like Paul Pogba, who has missed much of this campaign already and Joelinton of Newcastle who has failed to justify the huge outlay the Magpies spent on him in the summer.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette also featured on the list with the Frenchman fighting with Eddie Nketiah for the striker spot on Mikel Arteta’s team.

Lacazette was a star of the Arsenal team last season, but an injury that he had earlier in the campaign seemed to have affected his confidence.

He struggled to start scoring for the club again this season before losing his place in the first team to Nketiah.

He has an important summer coming up with reports linking him with a move away from Arsenal. The Gunners will want him to stay.

However, if he fails to deliver and Nketiah plays ahead of him and delivers the goals, Arteta might be tempted to cash in on him in the summer and keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.