One Arsenal star features in the Premier League’s worst transfer of the 2019/2020 season starting XI

The just-concluded Premier League season was one of the most eventful one in recent memory.

Apart from the coronavirus pandemic that made sure it became the longest league season since the Premier League began, there were some players who gave comical showings for their teams.

Some of these players only joined their team last summer and you may argue that they need time to adjust.

However, there are others who joined a new team, but they have been playing in the English top-flight for a long time now, yet had an underwhelming campaign.

Sun Sports came up with a starting XI of new signings who flopped for their team this season and Arsenal’s David Luiz featured.

The Brazilian is a Premier League veteran after having two spells with Chelsea, and when Arsenal managed to convince him to move from their London rivals last summer, it was seen as a major coup.

The Gunners needed an experienced head in their defence as they continued to struggle and the Brazilian was signed to bring stability, but he brought even more trouble than the club had before.

He gave away just three penalties as a Chelsea player, however, in his single season at the Emirates, he gave away 5 penalties to feature in that starting XI.