One Arsenal star features in the top ten fastest players in the Premier League

Arsenal has some of the fastest players in the Premier League, the likes of Hector Bellerin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have proven to be speed demons in Mikel Arteta’s team.

However, none of them features as the top ten fastest players in the Premier League this season, but one Arsenal player that might surprise you does feature.

The Premier League has some of the fastest players in the world, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Adama Traore proving to be too quick to handle for opposing players.

After the end of the season, Mirror Sports compiled a list of the fastest players in the Premier League this season.

Some names on the list will surprise you, with the likes of Phil Foden and Manchester United’s Fred featuring.

While most of us believe that Traore is the fastest player in the English top-flight, he was beaten to the top spot by Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles appears on the list as the seventh-fastest player in the league this season.

The versatile player clocked 23.27mph this season to beat the likes of Aubameyang and Bellerin.

I have to admit I was a little surprised, I would have actually gone for Kieran Tierney as our fastest player.