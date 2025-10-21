One Arsenal summer signing has surprised Mikel Arteta so far

Arsenal’s summer recruitment strategy continues to pay off as Mikel Arteta successfully integrates several new arrivals into a squad already regarded as one of the strongest in Europe. Following another ambitious transfer window, the Gunners have strengthened in key areas and now boast a team that can compete on multiple fronts with confidence and depth.

Among the new additions, Martin Zubimendi has emerged as one of the standout performers. The Spanish midfielder, signed to enhance Arsenal’s options in the centre of the pitch, has not only adapted quickly but also elevated the team’s overall level with his intelligence and composure. His performances have impressed both supporters and coaching staff alike, establishing him as a key figure in Arteta’s evolving system.

Zubimendi’s Rapid Adaptation Impresses Arteta

The Arsenal manager has been open about his admiration for how swiftly Zubimendi has adjusted to the demands of English football and the club’s tactical expectations. Known for his calmness under pressure and precise passing, Zubimendi has fitted seamlessly into the rhythm of Arteta’s side, often dictating the tempo of play and maintaining balance in midfield.

As quoted by Metro Sports, Arteta expressed genuine surprise at how naturally the midfielder has found his place within the team. He said: “The speed and naturalness with which he’s adapting is surprising.

“We’ve given him confidence and a clear role, at all levels, including decisions we’ve made here with players who were there but are no longer here.

“We gave him space. And then, he feels comfortable with our style; it suits his way of playing.”

A Key Figure in Arsenal’s Midfield Evolution

Zubimendi’s influence has been particularly evident in Arsenal’s improved control of possession and transitions between defence and attack. His awareness and positioning have allowed others, such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, to operate with greater freedom and creativity further up the pitch.

For Arteta, the signing of Zubimendi represents more than just a tactical addition; it reflects the long-term vision of building a squad capable of sustaining success. As the season progresses, maintaining the Spaniard’s high standards will be crucial to Arsenal’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

