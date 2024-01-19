One Arteta summer decision has proven why we should trust him

Mikel Arteta has made some commendable decisions in the past, but not all have gone according to plan.

The decision to sell Emi Martinez instead of Bernd Leno is one that most supporters will insist was a bad one.

During the summer, Arteta faced a significant dilemma regarding the future of Folarin Balogun after his outstanding campaign on loan at Reims.

The youngster emerged as one of the leading scorers in Europe during his time in France and returned to Arsenal as an established player.

Expressing a reluctance to go out on loan again, Balogun gave Arsenal an ultimatum: either use him or sell him.

Arteta decided that he wasn’t up to par and subsequently sold the American to AS Monaco, a move that raised a few eyebrows considering Arsenal’s need for a striker.

However, recent reports via Sport Witness suggest that Balogun has struggled in France, with claims that he is a flop at Monaco.

The report indicates that he needs to rediscover his form soon, a situation that some might argue is proof that selling him was indeed the right decision.

Selling Balogun despite the hype surrounding his form at Reims last season was a risk, but Arteta studied the situation very well before making his decision.

