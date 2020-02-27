One bad night and Arsenal fans already calling for Arteta to go

Fickle Arsenal fans have turned on Mikel Arteta after just one bad night.

Well, that did not take long, did it? Some Arsenal fans have already taken to Twitter calling for Arteta’s head.

Yes, it was a bad night but in the big scheme of things there has still been progress under the Spaniard but that seems to make no difference to some so called Gooners.

The team that was selected was very strong and they should have won this game comfortably but as is always the case in football, the unexpected happens.

Leno has been so good recently but he did not do well at the end and who would have thought that Aubameyang would miss from six yards out?

It is embarrassing for fans to be turning on the manager now, did they turn against him on Sunday against Everton? When Arsenal beat Man Utd? When they beat Olympiacos in Greece? When they drew at Chelsea? of course they did not.

Anyway, this is some of what is spreading on twitter.