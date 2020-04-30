One big advantage Arsenal has over Everton in battle to sign major target

Arsenal could beat Everton to the signature of Philippe Coutinho because of the midfielder’s past affiliation to Liverpool.

Coutinho is up for grabs in the summer after Barcelona gave up on the former Liverpool star, and he is interesting Mikel Arteta.

He has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season and Barcelona will look to move him on again in the summer.

The Catalans will have their summer plans curtailed by the coronavirus outbreak and they are looking to get some players off their books to balance their accounts.

A return to England seems to be Coutinho’s best move, particularly because he enjoyed his best years as a footballer in the country.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton have all made him a transfer target ahead of the next transfer window, but a move to Everton has been ruled out in a boost to Arsenal.

Respected football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports that Coutinho would not consider a move to Carlo Ancelotti’s side because of his history with Liverpool.

“I know that Philippe Coutinho is one of the players that Barcelona would like to sell because the club are facing some economic difficulties. They have to sell players,” Di Marzio said.

“Chelsea wanted him two or three months ago, I do not know whether they want him again. I know that Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve Everton and to have a strong Everton in the future.

“Coutinho could be one of his targets, but I am not sure he would like to leave Barcelona for Everton now, having played for Liverpool.”

Hard to disagree with that logic.