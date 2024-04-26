One big reason Arsenal can still win the Premier League this season

Listening to the pundits and so-called experts, you would think that the title race is already over and that Manchester City will be crowned champions for the fourth consecutive year.

The bookies also have City as huge favourites now, but for some reason, all those proclaiming that City will win all their remaining games and lift the Premier League trophy have disregarded one big factor: Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs will most likely have a significant impact on where the title goes this season. They play both City and Arsenal, with both games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So why would playing Tottenham serve Arsenal better than City?

Well, last season, Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, proving that they can travel to their North London rivals and win. City cannot claim that in the league.

Yes, City did beat Spurs in the FA Cup, but in the league, they have never even scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, never mind beat them. For some reason, Spurs are City’s bogey team. They held the Citizens 3-3 at the Etihad earlier in this campaign, and season after season, they get the better of Pep Guardiola’s men.

Of course, Arsenal has to play Spurs as well; we all know that. But they are not one of our bogey teams. We do beat them in their own backyard, and confidence is high that we will do just that on Sunday. But considering the history between City and Tottenham, Guardiola’s men cannot carry that same confidence.

Chances are that both Arsenal and City will beat Tottenham, but if one of us is to slip up, history shows it is more likely that it is City that drop points at Spurs, not Arsenal.

