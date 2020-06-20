One big reason why Arsenal can be confident of a win over Brighton

Arsenal will be playing their second game after the restart when they face Brighton at the Amex tomorrow afternoon.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 against Manchester City on Wednesday but it was obvious that David Luiz’s horror show made it all too easy for Pep Guardiola’s side.

As we face Brighton, Arsenal fans will be eager to see how the team responds to their first domestic defeat of 2020 and I think that our away record might help us get something from this game.

Losing at the Etihad is something that even league leaders, Liverpool suffered on their last visit there so I always knew we were in for a tough job in that game.

However, ahead of this game, I had a look at our away form and I cannot help but be confident that we can get back to winning ways when we visit the Seagulls.

Prior to visiting Manchester City, we had played 11 away games and lost none of them.

Even more impressively, we had started to win games on the road as we had won three of four away games before Wednesday’s game.

I am confident that the form we showed on the road before the suspension of football wasn’t a fluke and I back our boys to get back to winning ways against the Seagulls.

An article from Ime