One big transfer problem Arsenal still need to address – No more loans….

A couple of years ago Arteta, Edu, BFG and Josh Kroenke had a conversation that would change our history.

They didn’t need to sit down, and self-reflect. They could have continued being complacent like the club had been for years, our owners making money off Arsenal the brand, not caring what position we finished in.

Our manager spoke from his first day as a manager about lifting the mood around the club, non-negotiable principles, and making a connection with the fans.

Was our ex-captain telling Gooners what they wanted to hear?

Or did he genuinely have ambition to return us to our previous levels?

The Spaniard viewed two 8th place finishes (our lowest finish in 25 years) as unacceptable. See I wasn’t the only one!

While some readers argued it was progress, Arsenal not being in Europe for the first time in a quarter of a century was our rock bottom.

Arteta sat key figures down to discuss how we ensure that never happens again?

The action plan wasn’t just tactics on the pitch, every department of our club was scrutinized.

Arsenal are richer for that conversation. Financially we can rely on Champions League revenue once again, the Emirates has the best atmosphere since it was built, we have an identity in how we want to play, there is a specific profile of talent we want to scout and buy.

As evidenced this week, we are now willing to pay the going rate in the market, something the Kroenke Family didn’t do the last time we were in the top 4.

Arsene Wenger perhaps loved the badge too much to have those conversations, out of loyalty and being his employer’s shield.

We are of course a work in process, with not every aspect of the club perfect.

Perhaps the next area to work on is our conduct when it comes to offloading individuals?

It’s well documented that too many players were perhaps paid salaries they didn’t warrant. Meaning that when this was realised, we couldn’t get them off the wage bill, because no one else would be willing to match their pay.

That’s how we ended up with so many players paid to sit at home, or their contracts ripped up.

It has led to Arsenal manipulating the loan market. We used to use this market as part of a youngster’s development. That still is our policy but more frequently we loan players out as a way to reduce the wage bill, because we are unable to find any potential buyers.

If you think of a Pepe, Cedric, Mari, before that, Maitland Niles, Bellerin; these players are being loaned out knowing they have zero future in North London no matter how they perform, it’s something to do till their deals expire.

They still get the money promised to them, while the club get help covering their salary.

The issue is that we have done that so many times it’s the equivalent of showing everyone your cards.

If we use Rob Holding as an example, of course he’s good enough for someone to pay a fee for him.

Why would an interested party pay a fee when you know that if you wait Arsenal will accept a loan?

Holding played 14 league games last season which unfairly some felt coincided with our loss of form.

He understandably feels he might drop further down the pecking order if Timber is signed.

It would be wrong to say he’s being financially motivated; I can understand why you might want to play 15-20 fixtures for a team who might want to win something, rather than 38 for a mid-table club.

Understandably though, why he should walk away from a year’s pay that he probably won’t get again in his career.

It’s like a game of poker, Arsenal want to sell, but potential suitors know they will cave in and eventually agree to a loan.

Maybe Arsenal have to set a precedent?

Refuse to sell Pepe or Holding unless it’s for a fee.

If we have to keep them for a season that will be better long term because it encourages clubs to pay a transfer fee.

Too many assets have been allowed to leave without their value being met.

Dan

