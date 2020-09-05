One competitor has refused to meet the asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Brentford forward, Said Benrahma this summer as West Ham seems to have dropped out of the race to sign him.

Benrahma is one of the biggest players in the London side and he helped them almost get promoted to the Premier League last season.

They fell short at the final of the Championship Playoffs after Fulham beat them to the sole ticket on offer.

The Bees will now have to deal with losing their key players to top teams who are circling around them.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Benrahma for some time now, but the Gunners are not his only suitors with reports claiming that other English teams like Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa want to sign him too.

The Telegraph is reporting that West Ham has now dropped their interest in him because they think he is too expensive.

The report claims that David Moyes’ side thinks that Brentford’s £20 million asking price is not justified for a player of his quality.

This means that Arsenal has one less team to worry about, although the Gunners are yet to make their move for the winger official.