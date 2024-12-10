One could argue that Arsenal drawing with Fulham was not Arteta’s fault …… but!

The LED screen displays a message from VAR which reads ""Decision No Goal, Offside, 11, Teodoro Martinelli Silva" during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal failed to beat Fulham once again – in a match that on paper they should have won – but the Cottagers denied our Gunners all three points. Currently, some are blaming Coach Mikel Arteta for the two points dropped.

Even so, you can’t deny Arsenal was unlucky to draw that game instead of winning, and Arteta did his best with what he had to guide the team to victory.

One could argue that the absence of Gabriel, Oleksander Zinchenko, and Riccardo Calafiori compelled Arteta to adjust his back four. He had to start Kiwior, who cost us the goal; otherwise, we would have kept a clean sheet.

One would argue It’s not his fault that Partey misses a free header.

One could argue that it’s not his fault that Martinelli veers offside when he should have been wise enough to avoid it.

One would argue it’s not his fault that Jesus is not brave enough to go out of a 50/50 battle thinking the keeper is coming.

Even so, we can hold him accountable for his lack of boldness in making certain decisions.

We need to see some bravery in his team selections. The other day, Paul Merson asked Arteta to try to always field his strongest eleven. You can only get close to doing that if you field your key available players in their best positions. The RHS desperately missed Jurrien Timber; Saka and Odegaard missed the Dutchman, and Arteta was solely to blame for that.

In the end, we don’t have to agree with and defend everything Arteta does. This season was one Mikel Arteta needed to prove he has the minerals to get Arsenal a major trophy. Arsenal’s failure to secure two points against Fulham in a 1-1 draw, despite having the opportunity to win and close the gap with Liverpool at the top of the table, further complicates their quest for league glory.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…