One current player features in the all time worst Arsenal XI

Arsenal has had mixed success in the transfer market since the Premier League began.

From the time of Arsene Wenger, world-class players like Thierry Henry have been signed, but flops like Pascal Cygan have also made their way into the club.

The Gunners have continued to enjoy some good fortune and some bad business when they signed players.

Sun Sports recently compiled a list of the starting XI of Arsenal’s biggest transfer flops and one current player makes the team.

Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners a better team since he became the manager.

He has had to use most of the players that the club’s other managers have bought, as he has signed only Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari.

The Spaniard will be glad that he hasn’t had to call on Mohamed Elneny, who was sent on loan to Besiktas at the start of this season because the Egyptian is the only player on Arsenal’s books that featured in the starting XI of flops per the Sun.

He featured in the midfield alongside Ryo Miyaichi, Emmanuel Frimpong, and Denis Suarez.

Manuel Almunia, David Grondin, Sebastien Squillaci, Igors Stepanovs, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Park Chu-Young, Francis Jeffers are the other names on the team.