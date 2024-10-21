One defeat doesn’t end Arsenal’s title chances as Man City and Liverpool are hardly impressive

Loss against Bournemouth not good for our title aspirations but they’ll be so much twist and turns ahead.

After the weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures were played, anyone of an Arsenal affiliation would have viewed the loss on the south coast as a missed opportunity to stay close to the summit in what will be a captivating season of Premier League football ahead.

That loss would have stung the more when John Stones netted another stoppage time goal for Man City against Wolves on Sunday to seal a come from behind victory, Liverpool also made hard work of beating Chelsea but extended the gap between us later that day, ahead of our mammoth encounter at the Emirates next weekend. Man City were probably 30 seconds from dropping points at the Molineux to a Wolves side that has registered only a point this season, and that tells me that we should be upbeat after that loss, considering the many twists and turns that this campaign will serve up.

We’re only eight games into the PL season and there’ll still be so much to play for between now and May next year, this means that not only will there be opportunities given to us by our rivals to climb the table but also that we’ll have the chance of taking points off our biggest rivals in the race for the crown as well. We can only get better considering the amount of injuries and suspensions we’ll have in the coming games, but first on our list of priorities in the Premier League is a small matter of hosting Liverpool at the Emirates in our next fixture. It is imperative that we come away with something from the game.

Some gooners are already doubting our title chances this season after that loss but believe me, a lot will happen between now and the end of the season, it’s too early to write ourselves off!!!

Confidence levels on a scale of 1 to 10 gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

