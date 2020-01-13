One defensive target Arsenal will not be signing this month

Arsenal target will not be departing Serie A following long term injury.

Arsenal has been linked with several players this winter transfer window and one position that it seems inevitable for them to strengthen this month has been their defence.

The injury to Calum Chambers has made it even more important for the Gunners to sign a centre back this month.

They have been linked with several top defenders this month and one of them was Merih Demiral of Juventus.

The 21 years old joined the Old Ladies last summer but has struggled to get into the first team.

His lack of action prompted him to be linked with several top teams and Arsenal looked to be close to signing him this month.

The defender, however, played his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans towards the end of last year and he started this year well also. But he injured himself in Juve’s game against AS Roma despite scoring a goal as reported by Football London.

He is set to undergo surgery and he will probably miss the rest of the season. This injury has caused the Gunners to turn their attention to other targets.

Dayot Upamecano remains Arsenal’s first-choice target and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can land the Frenchman or another defender before the window closes.

Of all the defensive targets Demiral was probably a long shot anyway, he had just managed to force his way into the Juve team and his chances of departing Turin have receeded.