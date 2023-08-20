Arsenal are still working to offload some fringe players before the end of the summer transfer window, and one of those appears to be Nuno Tavares.

The Portuguese fullback enjoyed a bright start to life in north London when making his initial move from Benfica, but his defensive frailties were highlighted later into his debut season. Tavares’s explosive attacking capabilities still pose an attractive prospect for clubs however, notching six goals from his 31 outings on loan with Marseille last term.

Reports had linked with defender with a move to Nottingham Forest of late however, but Fabrizio Romano has since claimed that negotiations had broken down and now he looks to be an option for Aston Villa instead.

After deal collapsed with Forest, Aston Villa are exploring conditions of deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal 🟣🔵 Personal terms not discussed yet — as up to the clubs now. Nuno, alternative option to Marcos Acuna deal with Sevilla for Villa. pic.twitter.com/NOw77kFJzP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Villa have made a number of improvements in recent seasons, including bringing in former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, and I think Tavares could go down as another positive addition to their squad. With our wealth of options at full-back however, there is simply no space for him to at the Emirates, and it would make zero sense for him to stay with us any longer. His composure at the back proved to be alarming, and whilst it is always nice seeing him score the odd screamer from distance, my heart wouldn’t be able to take seeing him feature at LB for us.

Do you think Nuno could learn to be more composed in his own half? Do you think he could ever fit into a future Arsenal side and that we should consider another loan spell away from the club?

Patrick

