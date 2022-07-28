One door closes as another opens for Arsenal outcast

Nuno Tavares has found himself surplus to requirements after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, and Arsenal appear keen to send him out on loan.

While the Portuguese isn’t believed to be part of our plans going into the new season, it is however reported that his move to Atalanta broke down due to our unwillingness to include a buy option in the deal, which tells us that the Gunners continue to rate his future potential.

While his move to Serie A now appears off after disappointing talks, a move to Marseille is now believed to be close as reported by the Express, where he could play alongside former Arsenal duo Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi.

Tavares endured a mixed opening season in north London, showing off his blistering pace in an attacking full-back role, before his defensive frailties were exposed by some of the bigger sides, and I can fully support the idea of sending him out on loan where he can hopefully gain further composure and solidify his defensive abilities.

With both Kieran Tierney and Zinchenko at the Emirates, I struggle to believe that Nuno would play anything more than the odd cup outing, and whether the move to Marseille gets over the line or not, he makes sense for both us and the player to pursue a loan move.

Patrick

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids