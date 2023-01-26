One Ex Man united star wants Arsenal to win the league

Arsenal is still top of the league halfway through the season, and they are there because they are the most in-form team in the Premier League. While other teams, with the exception of Newcastle, have lost at least three games this season, Arsenal, like Newcastle, has only lost one.

Aside from that loss, they have 16 wins and 2 draws. If Arsenal does not win the Premier League this 2022-2023 league campaign, I don’t know… Even Premier League legend Louis Saha is impressed by this Arsenal team and is the latest to put his money on Arsenal winning the league.

“They look really good,” said Saha, on his blog on Bet Fred about Arsenal’s imperious form.

“They’re in a great position and have a game in hand, so it’s hard to see them drop many, many points.

“They’ve still got a number of crucial games left, but they showed on Sunday against Manchester United that they’re very concentrated, very professional, and they can remain at the top of the table.

“It would be nice for the Premier League to see Arsenal upset the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who’ve been at the top for the last four or five years.”

Arsenal’s main concern was a lack of depth in their squad. With the additions of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, Arteta now has a quality squad to fulfil every Arsenal fan’s dream this season of winning the Premier League after 18 years.

