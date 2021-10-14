“One for the future for sure” Wilshere tips youngster to follow the likes of Saka into the Arsenal first team

Jack Wilshere has tipped Charlie Patino to break into the Arsenal team in the future, as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have done.

The 29-year-old is currently training with the Gunners to maintain his fitness as he searches for a new club.

He also hopes to train for his coaching badges and has now gotten a closer look at Patino.

There is a lot of buzz around the 17-year-old and he has been tipped to become an Arsenal first-team regular in the not-so-distant future.

Wilshere agrees after watching him train with the Arsenal first team.

The former England international says he has seen Patino play and reveals that everyone is talking about the youngster in the Arsenal training ground at the moment.

He says the club’s top stars know who he is and insists he certainly has a future in the game.

Speaking to PA via The Sun, Wilshere said: “I know him. I’ve seen him play and he’s a good player.

“He’s obviously really young still and got a lot of developing to do but he’s definitely one who everyone at the training ground is talking about.

“The first-team players know who he is and he is a good player and one for the future for sure.”

The absence of European football this season may have denied Patino an early chance to make his first-team debut, but Mikel Arteta could field him in the next round of the Carabao Cup.