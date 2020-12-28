One important stat shows how much difference Martinelli has made for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli’s return to the Arsenal starting XI in their game against Chelsea coincided with their first win in eight league games.

The Gunners have missed creativity in their midfield recently and that is something that Martinelli can also help with.

Arsenal boasts some of the best strikers in the Premier League yet goals have been in short supply for them for much of this campaign.

But the presence of Martinelli seems to have changed that against the Blues with the Brazilian brilliantly causing problems for them throughout.

Football London has now revealed a stat that the team improved on because he was on the pitch.

Arsenal had hardly gotten a shot away in games before he returned and that is shown by the fact that Nicolas Pepe was the club’s leader with 2.37 shots per game.

Bukayo Saka had 2.33 shots, while Alexandre Lacazette had 2.05 shots per game.

Martinelli has started just once and played two games for the club since his return from injury, yet the Brazilian has averaged 5 shots per 90 minutes.

That is double what the second Arsenal player on the standings has, and it just goes to show how important he is to the club.