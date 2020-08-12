One impressive stat that makes Willian moving to Arsenal sensible

Arsenal is closing in on the signing of the free agent, Willian after he left Chelsea.

The Brazilian spent seven years with the west London side and won two Premier League titles with them.

They wanted him to remain with them for the next two seasons, but the winger will not sign any deal unless it is for the next three years.

Arsenal has reportedly agreed to offer him a three-year deal, and he will join up with the Gunners imminently.

The move has been questioned by some fans and even pundits because the Brazilian is already 32 and he will be 35 by the time the deal expires.

However, Star Sports has dug up some impressive numbers done by the Brazilian this season and it all begins to make sense.

One thing that might come to mind quickly when one considers what the Brazilian will offer to Arsenal is his flair, however, even more than that, his stats in the just-concluded season are impressive.

He is the seventh-best creator in the Premier League last season with chances created from corners, crosses, open play and indirect free kicks.

He created 75 chances, while no Arsenal player made the top 20.

That alone makes him a sensible signing.