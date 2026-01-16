One injured Arsenal star not expected to make squad for Forest match

Riccardo Calafiori remains one of Arsenal’s notable injury absentees, with supporters keen to understand when the defender is likely to return to action. The Italian has been an important figure for the Gunners in recent months and has worked hard to establish himself as the first-choice left back at the Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori’s importance and impact

Since breaking into the side, Calafiori has delivered a series of strong performances and has handled competition for his place with maturity and consistency. Although he faces challenges from other players capable of operating in the same role, he has so far been the option Mikel Arteta trusts most in that position. His ability to contribute both defensively and in possession has made him a valuable part of Arsenal’s structure.

His injury has therefore come as a setback, even though Arsenal have managed to cope reasonably well in his absence. The situation has been complicated further by the injury to Piero Hincapie, who is regarded as the club’s second-best left back. With both players unavailable, Arsenal have been forced to rely on their third or even fourth choice options in that area of the pitch. While the squad depth has prevented any immediate crisis, the coaching staff are keen to have Calafiori available again as soon as possible.

Latest update on return timeline

Arsenal are understood to be eager for the defender’s return, and Calafiori himself will be determined to get back into contention quickly as he looks to reclaim his place in the starting lineup. However, the club have continued their cautious approach to injury updates, offering little public detail to avoid unnecessary pressure on the player.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the Nottingham Forest fixture, Arteta declined to provide clarity on how close Calafiori is to a comeback. While this left fans searching for reassurance, an external update has offered a clearer picture. According to Football Italia, Calafiori is not close to regaining full fitness and will definitely not be involved in the match against Forest.

This report suggests Arsenal supporters may need to remain patient, as the defender’s recovery is progressing more slowly than hoped. Until he returns, Arsenal will continue to rely on their depth and adaptability, while carefully managing Calafiori’s rehabilitation to ensure he comes back fully fit and ready to contribute at the highest level.