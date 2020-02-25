One key element Arsenal must adopt in the end of season run in.

A winning mindset is what Arsenal missed at the end of last season.

Arsenal has been on a fine run of form this new year and they have left fans dreaming of European football again next season.

Mikel Arteta would deserve a statue at the Emirates if he succeeds in helping us finish inside the top four and I am starting to believe that is very possible.

I watched the Everton game in amazement at how we kept our lead until the end of that game and it began to dawn on me that this is not the same old Arsenal under Unai Emery not so long ago.

I dare say that Mikel Arteta has brought the winning mindset into this set of players and we can continue on this run for as long as possible.

With the Gunners chasing a top-four finish and glory in the FA Cup and Europa League, a winning mindset is more important than anything now.

We need to become a team that doesn’t know when it is beaten to progress through these competitions.

After watching our last two wins against Olympiacos and Everton, I am happy to admit that our current set of players can beat anyone.

There will be tougher tests in the near future, no doubt, but if we can maintain this winning momentum, I believe we can even become the team that ends Liverpool’s unbeaten run when they come visiting later in the season.

Remember, what happened at the end of last season, there was no winning mentality and Arsenal paid the price. They must avoid that at all costs this time around.

An article from Ime