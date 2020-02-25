One key element Arsenal must adopt in the end of season run in.

A winning mindset is what Arsenal missed at the end of last season.
Arsenal has been on a fine run of form this new year and they have left fans dreaming of European football again next season.
Mikel Arteta would deserve a statue at the Emirates if he succeeds in helping us finish inside the top four and I am starting to believe that is very possible.
I watched the Everton game in amazement at how we kept our lead until the end of that game and it began to dawn on me that this is not the same old Arsenal under Unai Emery not so long ago.
I dare say that Mikel Arteta has brought the winning mindset into this set of players and we can continue on this run for as long as possible.
With the Gunners chasing a top-four finish and glory in the FA Cup and Europa League, a winning mindset is more important than anything now.
We need to become a team that doesn’t know when it is beaten to progress through these competitions.
After watching our last two wins against Olympiacos and Everton, I am happy to admit that our current set of players can beat anyone.
There will be tougher tests in the near future, no doubt, but if we can maintain this winning momentum, I believe we can even become the team that ends Liverpool’s unbeaten run when they come visiting later in the season.
Remember, what happened at the end of last season, there was no winning mentality and Arsenal paid the price. They must avoid that at all costs this time around.
A winning mindset is important for the players and for us fans as well.We should be more positive.Some fans who call themsleves “realists” are trying so hard to convince people to accept what they say.Its ok to have different opinions but disrespecting others opinions is just disgusting.
I used to say we will make top 4 even before MA but got a lot of stick to it but where are we now,dont we have a big chance now?I am not boasting but just trying to imply tthat being positive even in the darkest of times is important in life.
Much as I admire your optimism,do you really believe we can beat anyone? There will be more ups and downs before the season is out, but one thing we can rely on , since the arrival of Arteta is real effort from all who pull on the red shirt. We lack quality in certain areas but if we can make 2/3 top class acquisitions in the summer , next season could see a positive resurgence in our fortunes