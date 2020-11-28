One key reason why Arteta is the perfect choice for Arsenal

One key reason why Arteta could be the perfect choiceby ThirdManJW
After the sacking of Emery, every name under the sun was linked to the Arsenal job, and for varying reasons. Some wanted Mourinho because of his outstanding CV, and discipline. Some wanted Nagelsmann because of his age, and style of play. Some even wanted Wenger to return! As we know, it was Arteta that got the job.
Despite his inexperience as a manager, the one key thing Arteta had over the other candidates, was that he spent 5 years at Arsenal as a player, as recently as 2016. So Arteta was here during our deep decline. Although he had no managerial experience, crucially, he had first-hand experience of problems specific to Arsenal. I think the board looked at this as a very important factor when appointing Arteta.
In regard to understanding our problems, Arteta played in Arsenal teams that were battered, and humiliated fairy regularly. He would have experienced the weak mentality, poor discipline, our defense (specifically, our CBs) getting no protection, no accountability, any central long ball bypassing our entire team, and so on. Our attack has suffered, because Arteta put everything into sorting out these problems first, but rightly so.
I don’t think it would have even been possible to play free flowing, expansive attacking football, whilst simultaneously trying to solve our chronic defensive issues. Chronic being the key word. It hadn’t been the odd poor season, a short-term problem, this had been going on for well over a decade! Our defending, and weak mentality had been so poor, for so long, that it had become part of the culture of the club.
So, given what he experienced at Arsenal as a player, it’s easy to understand why Arteta has been ultra-defensive since day one. Arteta’s cautious, pragmatic approach to games has also been vindicated with the performances, and results. Under Emery, and Wenger, we got battered a lot! Only once in something like 43/44 games under Arteta’s management has this happened. And not one time have we been torn apart against the top teams. In fact, we’re going toe-to-toe with them now. I think 7 wins from something like 14 games against the top six teams, including beating the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in finals to win a couple of trophies being evidence of this.
Although Arteta has focused predominantly on our defending, he has acknowledged our attacking issues, and is actively trying to improve that area. Whilst our poor defending during his playing days with us will have shaped Arteta’s approach to the Arsenal job, I wonder in time, if our attacking game will do as well? Despite our long regression under Wenger, we still played exciting, attacking football, and surely that would have rubbed off on Arteta as well. If he can blend what he has learnt from the defending and attacking side of the game, and find balance, we will be in great shape!
This might correct observation yet a wrong reason. Arsenal is centre for all manner of experiments. I think it had to do with a person who would accommodate such empty schemes such as building youthful players as opposed to assembling a team that would compete now that endeared Arteta to Arsenals project. You see all in the way he gambles all through. I am not satisfied that he is good enough a good manager to give Arsenal the success that has eluded the Emirates for decades now. A team that can’t shoot at the opponents goal is the culture he is cultivating! What a shame!
Arteta is a good coach. He was a good football player. He has learnt under good coaches from Moyes, Wenger and Pep.
Though things are going pretty slow on his road to success I believe in a few years time we will click.
He has not yet found his first 11 cause of some factors like inconsistency, lack of quality squad, injuries.
Things will fall in place with time.
Give Klopp or Pep or Mou or Brendon or Allegiri the following team and ask them if they could avoid relegation.
Soares, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac
Xhaka, Cabelos, Elneny
Ozil
Willian Laca
Then think of the problems facing Arteta.
They are all internationals and two of them world cup winners
However, they will do the same….
rebuild the team
build the core/spine with a team of youngsters and blend some experience heads
Arteta was favored for the managerial role because of Pep’s influence. Nothing more. He was believed to have gathered experiences here and there.
He’s a good coach but not the type to not make errors.
I hear you
Hes a good choice to build up a team of youngsters…..
we are at rebuilding process with heaps of young players coming in and adding a blend of experience
hence hes a good choice to build up a team of youngsters…..
Didnt i just read article Arteta claiming team cant win anything and lots patience is needed?
He has the best team in over decade.
Leno
belllerin Gabriel Holding Tierny
partey xhaka
ozil
pepe Auba Saka.
Plenty options all over pitch but experiments, incapable to realize we had way better option than Luiz as CB til he got injured.
Only patience needed is for him to experiment til he grow to a coach he is in devellopment stage, not a year yet.
Arsenal team can beat any team in Europe, of course fight for EPL title.
why Leicester thren wolves can move and stay above us each season, as Southampton seems to go for as Everton?
They have real coaches. Look what happened to Reds with Klopp, it took time but he was going up, not further down we ever been…Look at Spurs today. Mourihno came same time as Arteta…Look at spurs today…
Please enough of that ridiculous artetamania, we lose or draw sunday and we be 15th or 16th spot
He knows that and it is unreal to read such articles praising such an awful realty to finish 8th, stand bellow 10, in 12th, in verge of falling 15th and bellow.
You should start looking at facts and reality; we have best team and worst coach, explains our position.
“You should start looking at facts and reality; we have best team and worst coach, explains our position.”
You will not let up your hatred of Arteta will you? We are FAR from having the BEST TEAM, and even further from having the WORST COACH.
Its time to change the record, Mogunna. You are fast becoming the most annnoying commenter on here repeating the same rubbish time after time. THAT IS A FACT for you…
More of your FACTS… “why Leicester thren wolves can move and stay above us each season, as Southampton seems to go for as Everton?”
Leicester finished above us last year for the FIRST time since they won the title
Wolves finished above us last season for the FIRST time in decades
Southampton and Everton finished BELOW us last season, and BELOW us the season before, AND the season before, And… And… And..
Do you want to clarify your statement?
Your problem is you keep repeating your so-called FACTS with no reasoning or REAL facts to back you up. Try and actually talk about facts and I may strt listening to what you say…
We talking about last year and where we at and heading tomorrow with a draw or lost…
with all due respect, if you cant admit that Wolves and Foxes have coach with more experience, therefore making it better than and difference with Artera, you only fouling yourself.
The all world can see that and it is not serving fans to state opposite.
They then dont get why and blame players and sad.
How can you state he is best coach for this team? He is not at team’s level in every ways…
Southampton as Wolves before them is a prime example of the difference a coach makes with a midtable team.
We have a way better team and bigger club, cant even compare.
if we have playerd and cant do it; we have a coach pb, not players.
common sense…
This season in the PL, Arsenal must start clicking soon or else top 4 or even top 6 will soon be out of sight, considering how well other teams are playing. Goals have been drying up and MA and the rest of the team must find a solution for this asap. MA should integrate youngsters like Balogun, Willock, ESR more into the first team, they are more determined to score and win as compared to the senior players. We are slowly sliding down in the PL and this is not the real Arsenal we all know, MA should give back our real Arsenal, play attacking and dominating football, which is possible by integrating the youngsters into the first team. Play fearlessly and start the winning trend by winning against Wolves this Sunday.
Third Man JW, It is not us ordinary , proper SUPPORTERS who you need to convince about Arteta but the constantly critical ones who never find ANYTHING to praise but want MA out and sacked,who we all need to convince.
I accept of course, as many other will do too, that many of these types are not REAL suppoters, since they do NOT actually support but only ever carp and criticise from the safely of their keyboards but these types are dangerous.
The reason is because if they keep up this naive and harmful campaign to get MA out, as they openly call for his head(and we all know exactly which ones they are!), he might well conclude that he does not need not deserve this nonsense from fans claiming to be real Gooners and walk away to take his potentail genius to another club.
I just want these fake Gooners to stop right now or go support another club instead. Because they certainly are NOT supporting OUR club.
