One key thing we can take away from Arsenal’s draw at Bournemouth

Arsenal showed signs against Bournemouth of developing one key ingredient to being successful once again.
When Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their new manager, he talked about bringing in the winning mindset that sets Manchester City apart.
At first, I thought he was just making a big statement just like most managers do when they are unveiled by a new club.
I still have doubts that Arsenal’s current crop of players can play like or even achieve what Pep Guardiola’s league-winning sides have achieved.
However, after Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth, I have to admit that Mikel Arteta can do something special for this team.
There are several lessons we can learn from the game against Bournemouth but one key thing we can take away is that these Arsenal players can fight and they can get back that winning mentality.
This team worked under Arteta for less than a week before their match against Bournemouth, but they showed in that game that they are already on their way to developing a winning mindset.
This winning mentality would be the key to their revival under Arteta and if they win their next match, it would become easier for them to win games and that includes fighting back from losing positions.
It was always the case that the biggest issue with these Arsenal players was mental simply because we all know that certain individuals are far better players than what they have shown in an Arsenal shirt.
I know it’s just one game, but the players’ positioning and passing looked more fluid as compared to the ones at Wenger’s and Emery’s last matches. This is partly because the players’ confidence is much higher, thanks to the effect of the new manager
Arteta’s smart tactic also helped a lot. But I bet he wouldn’t include Xhaka at the next match, because Xhaka is leaving
I predict Arteta would use the same formations against Chelsea and I’m confident we can beat them
If Xhaka is sold, Guendouzi probably gets into the lineup. Honestly, I see that as a negative. If I could point to one player who slows our entire game down the most, it is him.
Although Guendouzi isn’t great, I can promise you that no one slows up our game more than Xhaka. Anytime he’s under the slightest bit of pressure he’ll look to go sideways or backwards.
Hopefully we can get someone better than the both of them next month. Resign Santi!
It’s going to be between Guendouzi and Willock. Willock must have impressed Arteta in training, hence he came as a substitute in Bournemouth
I guess Arteta would try to get a left-footed DM in January, to replace Xhaka’s role in left DM and left CB positions
Xhaka played badly under Wenger and Emery, but he surprisingly created several sharp through balls with his left foot to Bukayo Saka in Bournemouth
Real Sociedad have a tall left-footed DM who scored 2 goals and created 1 assist from 18 La Liga appearances this season, Mikel Merino
I predicted a draw. So not surprising
Obviously we need better defenders but Aubameyang, Lacazette are almost useless without assistance from creative players
We lack creativity or top quality in midfield
We need a De bruyne type player
Or We need someone similar to Ozil circa 2015-2016 lol
I think if we can beat chelsea,the fight for that 4th position is going to be tremendous.We still can make it.
I also think leicester’s next game is a vital one for them,if they dont win it comfortbaly even the 3rd spot will look possible.I know they only faced two of the best teams out there,but they have to be better than what they did yesterday(especially maddison).
COYG!!!!
Arteta must learn from 2 last games;
1) Sokratis should not start with Mustafi, Mav available!
2) Chambers must play as CB
3) Luiz can do well as DM infront of CBs, he can defend and mainly; play forward.
4) Torreira & Xhaka are constantly defending to help our central defense.
Explains why we spend most time in our own half, can’t play forward doing so. Logic!
If he doesn’t play 4-1 formation with Luiz infront of CBs, it will be same result. Our CB pair is too weak, need to add Luiz who plays forward! Allows everyone else to do so!
Not about spirit but formation. With money they make chasing a ball, they should lift our spirit and happy!
Our problems in Arsenal this season are down to one basic fact: None of the players brought in during the summer to improve the squad has made any significant impact on the team’s performance. From Luiz and Tierney at the back to Ceballios in the middle to Pepe upfront,; they have all failed us woefully.
After decimating the squad by sale and loans, you expected the new players to replace those who left and kick the team to the next level. But this has not been te case
Only young Martinelli, touted to be “one for the future”, has impressed.
Whether that is down to wrong acquisitions or bad coaching, I wouldn’t know
What I know is that something drastic has to change with the playing staff if we want to see the Arsenal of our dreams again
I think we would have been much much better if Arteta had come a lot earlier. Perhaps we would be challenging Leicester for the third position now. Some how Unai Emery made us sail with him in his boat of inconsistent team selection and inability to make choice on his own. Imagine a coach that leaves the choice of who should be the captain of your team to be decided by democratic principle. The board were just too late to have sacked him not too long ago, after he had given a heavy blow to the confidence of the players.
Perhaps he will get hired soon by one of the Manchester clubs