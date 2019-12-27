One key thing we can take away from Arsenal’s draw at Bournemouth

Arsenal showed signs against Bournemouth of developing one key ingredient to being successful once again.

When Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their new manager, he talked about bringing in the winning mindset that sets Manchester City apart.

At first, I thought he was just making a big statement just like most managers do when they are unveiled by a new club.

I still have doubts that Arsenal’s current crop of players can play like or even achieve what Pep Guardiola’s league-winning sides have achieved.

However, after Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth, I have to admit that Mikel Arteta can do something special for this team.

There are several lessons we can learn from the game against Bournemouth but one key thing we can take away is that these Arsenal players can fight and they can get back that winning mentality.

This team worked under Arteta for less than a week before their match against Bournemouth, but they showed in that game that they are already on their way to developing a winning mindset.

This winning mentality would be the key to their revival under Arteta and if they win their next match, it would become easier for them to win games and that includes fighting back from losing positions.

It was always the case that the biggest issue with these Arsenal players was mental simply because we all know that certain individuals are far better players than what they have shown in an Arsenal shirt.