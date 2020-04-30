One major reason why Aubameyang could stay at Arsenal revealed by Ornstein

David Ornstein claims that there is a good chance that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could remain at Arsenal next season and leave the club next summer for free.

This is because he would stand to earn a huge signing-on fee if he leaves for another team without a transfer fee.

Arsenal has been struggling to get Aubameyang to sign a new contract at the Emirates. The Gabon striker’s current deal will expire after this season, and this summer represents an important one for the Gunners.

The club claims that they want to keep their captain beyond this season at all cost, however, the striker could refuse any new contract and leave as a free agent, this is the view of Ornstein.

A Twitter user quoted the journalist by Tweeting “Ornstein: There is a chance Auba could even stay and take the loyalty bonus at the end of the contract and then leave on a free”

But Ornstein responded to the Tweet with a correction which reads:

“Didn’t say loyalty bonus, said signing on bonus elsewhere if he leaves as free next summer” followed by a thumb up emoji.

This would be terrible news for Arsenal and the Gunners could be forced to sell him in the summer, however, if he simply refuses to leave there is not much that can be done.

Arsenal plans to hold further talks with Aubameyang when the season ends and we can only hope that some sort of reasonable agreement can be reached.