One Million Reasons Why Arsenal Should Keep Believing

Twenty four hours earlier, Arsenal players were walking away from the Champions League trophy in Budapest with tears in their eyes.

On Sunday afternoon, they were standing on top of an open top bus looking out at a sea of red and white stretching across North London.

Football can be cruel.

But football can also be beautiful.

Arsenal Fans Showed Up When It Mattered Most

Reports before the parade suggested that around 500,000 supporters were expected to line the streets of North London to celebrate Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years. As images emerged throughout the afternoon, some estimates suggested the crowds were in excess of one million.

What made the scenes even more remarkable was the timing.

This wasn’t a celebration taking place weeks after a disappointment had faded. This was less than a day after Arsenal had suffered one of the most painful defeats in the club’s modern history.

The wounds from Budapest were still fresh.

Yet the supporters turned up anyway.

Not because Arsenal won the Champions League.

Because Arsenal earned their respect.

A Club United By Pride, Not Just Trophies

The easiest thing after losing a major final is to focus only on what might have been.

The penalty shootout.

The missed chances.

The fine margins.

Instead, hundreds of thousands of Arsenal supporters chose to celebrate what this team has achieved.

Premier League champions.

Champions League finalists.

A squad that has continued to improve year after year under Mikel Arteta.

The images from North London told their own story. Families, children, lifelong supporters and a new generation of Gooners packed the streets to thank a team that has given them belief again.

Perhaps that is the biggest takeaway from this weekend.

The pain of Budapest will remain for a while.

But the scenes from the parade proved that Arsenal are no longer a club hoping to compete.

They are competing.

They are winning.

And they have built something that supporters genuinely believe in.

As Declan Rice said after the final, this is not going to define Arsenal. The journey has been quarter final, semi final and now final. The next challenge is obvious. Keep building.

If half a million supporters can still fill the streets the day after heartbreak, imagine what North London will look like when this team finally brings the Champions League home.

Do you think the parade showed just how far Arsenal have come under Arteta, Gooners?

Did you attend the parade?

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