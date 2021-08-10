One of Arsenal’s biggest targets chooses to leave his current club

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to bring Martin Odegaard back to the club this summer.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season at the Emirates on loan from Real Madrid.

He became a fans’ favourite at the home of the Gunners and Mikel Arteta also enjoyed working with him.

The Spaniard is now pushing to sign him again for another campaign.

Madrid is working with him as a part of their plans now, and he is determined to be a success at the Spanish club.

However, he will probably struggle to play regularly under Carlo Ancelotti, as was the case with Zinedine Zidane.

Todofichajes says the midfielder has realised that he would only be an option at Madrid now because of injuries to other players.

He might play regularly for the La Liga side now because Toni Kroos is injured. However, when the German returns, he would likely be back on the bench.

The midfielder is now looking for a move away and the report says Arsenal is on standby to close out his signing.

Real Madrid has set an asking price for him and it’s apparently 50m euros.

Arsenal will look to negotiate down that price to suit their budget for this transfer window.