“One of Arsenal’s greatest talents” unveiled by Dutch side

Dutch side confirm the signing of Arsenal youngster

Eredivisie outfit RKC Waalwijk have confirmed the loan signing of Mika Biereth for the upcoming season.

The former Fulham man who made 26 appearances for the reserve side of the Gunners last season, scoring 12 and assisting five, will be hoping to impress the staff back at London Colney after his move to the Netherlands.

The General manager of Waalwijk, Frank van Mosselveld, was pleased to sign Biereth who he mentioned as “one of the greatest talents of the Arsenal Academy.”

The 38-year-old said, “’We are very happy that we have been able to hire Mika. With his talent and potential, he is one of the greatest talents of the Arsenal Academy and therefore a real opportunity for us.”

He continued, “At RKC next season he will have the opportunity to make minutes at Eredivisie level every week and as a result to develop further.”

After landing Kevin Felida, Julian Lelieveld and Joey Kesting, Mika Biereth is the fourth summer reinforcement at RKC Waalwijk.

The club will certainly look to improve their last season finish of 10th in the league.

Shifting the focus back to North London, the plan the club has for the Danish youth international is to spend a year in the Netherlands ahead of a potential loan in England in 2023-24.

He’s highly thought of by the staff at London Colney and everyone will definitely be rooting for him from London.

It is a good move for both the parties: the player and the club. Biereth will be given various opportunities at senior level, which will be invaluable in his development.

While Arsenal will be able to increase the market value of their asset, if he doesn’t make the cut at the Emirates Stadium. If he does impress on loan and continues to improve, he will certainly be looked at as a player who can contribute for Mikel Arteta’s squad in the years t come.

In short, this loan deal makes a lot of sense on many levels.

Yash Bisht

