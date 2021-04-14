One of Arteta’s favourites will not be offered a contract extension

This will probably be David Luiz’s last season at Arsenal with the Gunners already planning for life without him, a new report claims.

Arsenal has had the Brazilian in their squad for the last two seasons and he is one of the players that Mikel Arteta trusts to lead the team at the back.

It was surprising that he was given a new deal at the end of last season.

However, he has been used frequently by Arteta in this campaign, which justifies why he was kept at the club.

The Brazilian hasn’t been consistent this season with fitness problems beginning to plague him regularly.

Apart from him, Arsenal has Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding as centre-back options.

They also have Konstantinos Mavropanos and William Saliba out on loan and doing well at their temporary homes.

With so many options to choose from ahead of next season, Football London says the Gunners will not give Luiz a new deal.

The report claims that the Brazilian has done well for the club, but they are looking forward to building their team without him in the picture.

Luiz has the remaining months of the season to play his way into a contract with a new team.