“One of the best defenders in the league” Arsenal told their loanee is world-class

Former Arsenal youngster, Stephy Mavididi, wonders why William Saliba is not playing for the Gunners now because the French youngster is an outstanding player.
The defender is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille, and he has been praised repeatedly for his performances at the Ligue 1 club.
Back at Arsenal, he has never convinced Mikel Arteta to hand him a chance.
While sending him out on loan for his latest adventure, Arsenal spent £50m on Ben White.
We expect Saliba to become an important member of the Gunners’ first team next season, but Montpellier’s Mavididi believes he is good enough to play at the Emirates now.
He tells Livescore: “That guy’s a player. He’s hands down one of the best defenders in the league, hands down.
“I think he’ll walk back into the Arsenal team next season.
“When I played against him I thought ‘How is this guy not playing at Arsenal?’ He’s strong, good on the ball, he reads the game well.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba has shown substantial form while out on loan from Arsenal and it does remain a mystery why Arteta doesn’t think he is ready.
However, we expect that to change when he returns to the club and it would be great to see how he would perform.
Will be very interesting to see how this plays out at the end of the season ,from report’s I’ve read it does not look like he’s to fussed to come back here .
Having watched him play a few times over the last few months it would be a massive loss if this were to be true .
The rolls royce CB deemed not to be good enough for the Emirates….at the top of the wanted list at Real Madrid. Not to mention our Lamborghini striker now leading the strike force at Barcelona.
Just a few highlights from chaotic and shambolic reign of Mikel “For Free” Arteta.
Would love to see Saliba partner with Gabriel next year, and shift White to DM. Give us a very solid defense, and we can pick up a 4th CB much cheaper than a starting DM.
The saving could be put towards a top B2B midfielder, and other needed areas. Interesting to see the direction Arteta goes.
Would be a waste for Saliba to sit on the bench, especially when he could be a cornerstone of the defense for the next decade.