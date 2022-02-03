“One of the best defenders in the league” Arsenal told their loanee is world-class

Former Arsenal youngster, Stephy Mavididi, wonders why William Saliba is not playing for the Gunners now because the French youngster is an outstanding player.

The defender is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille, and he has been praised repeatedly for his performances at the Ligue 1 club.

Back at Arsenal, he has never convinced Mikel Arteta to hand him a chance.

While sending him out on loan for his latest adventure, Arsenal spent £50m on Ben White.

We expect Saliba to become an important member of the Gunners’ first team next season, but Montpellier’s Mavididi believes he is good enough to play at the Emirates now.

He tells Livescore: “That guy’s a player. He’s hands down one of the best defenders in the league, hands down.

“I think he’ll walk back into the Arsenal team next season.

“When I played against him I thought ‘How is this guy not playing at Arsenal?’ He’s strong, good on the ball, he reads the game well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has shown substantial form while out on loan from Arsenal and it does remain a mystery why Arteta doesn’t think he is ready.

However, we expect that to change when he returns to the club and it would be great to see how he would perform.