“One of the best feelings” Pundit says Arsenal has now put Man City under pressure

Dimitar Berbatov believes Arsenal fulfilled their responsibility by defeating Sunderland and shifting the pressure back onto Manchester City, who must now respond in the title race. The result was viewed as essential, with Arsenal aware that several teams were positioned behind them in the league table and hoping for a slip at home.

Arsenal entered the match knowing that nothing less than victory would suffice. Expectations were high, yet confidence within the squad suggested they would be able to extend their positive run of results against the Black Cats. That belief proved justified, as Mikel Arteta guided his side through a demanding contest and ensured they emerged with the win.

Arsenal respond to growing pressure

In recent months, Arsenal have consistently met the standards expected of a team challenging at the top end of the table. Their form across the last few terms has strengthened the sense that they are capable of sustaining a title push and converting performances into silverware. Winning matches like this one has been central to maintaining momentum and applying pressure to their closest rivals.

The Gunners are aware that consistency is vital at this stage of the season. Each victory reinforces their position and keeps their ambitions alive, particularly when rivals are still to play. By securing three points, Arsenal ensured that attention immediately turned elsewhere, increasing the psychological weight on Manchester City to deliver a result of their own.

Berbatov on shifting the focus to Manchester City

City remain Arsenal’s primary challenger for the crown, and Berbatov feels the dynamic is now firmly in Arsenal’s favour. He emphasised the satisfaction that comes from completing one’s own task and watching a rival attempt to respond under scrutiny. Speaking about the situation, he said, according to Premier League Productions:

“I think it’s a great feeling when you’ve done your job, won your game and then it’s over to you, Man City. You watch your rival trying to do their job, and if they don’t, it’s one of the best feelings because you have nine points.”

His comments highlight the importance of timing and pressure in the title race, with Arsenal having taken care of their duties and left Manchester City with no margin for error.

