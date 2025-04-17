‘One of the best nights” Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to Arsenal’s win in Madrid

Mikel Arteta has described Arsenal’s triumph over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu as one of the most memorable nights of his footballing career.

The Arsenal manager would undoubtedly have been aware of the scepticism surrounding his team when the Champions League quarter-final draw was announced, despite their emphatic victory over PSV in the previous round. Many doubted the Gunners’ ability to compete with the Spanish giants, and following the first leg, there remained a lack of belief among neutral observers that Arsenal could progress, particularly with the return fixture taking place in Madrid.

However, Arsenal executed their game plan with precision. They did not adopt an overly defensive approach, instead playing with confidence and intent against a highly experienced Real Madrid side. Their performance earned them another impressive victory, this time away from home and in front of a passionate Madrid crowd.

It was a night to remember for anyone associated with Arsenal, whether on the pitch or in the stands. With this historic result, the team now turns its attention to the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, buoyed by the belief that they can go even further in the competition.

Arteta acknowledged that this particular evening in Spain holds a special place in his professional journey. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he stated:

“One of the best nights in my football career. We played against a team with the biggest history. It has been an inspiration for all of us on this competition.

“To be able to win the tie in the manner we have done, I think we have to be very proud of ourselves.

“It is very difficult. After two or three minutes you realise anything can happen in this stadium.

“Fortunately, a lot of things went for us. Overall, we did what we had to do to win the game.”

Despite missing an early penalty, Arsenal’s composure and resilience enabled them to overcome the challenges of the night. The result is a testament to the team’s character and tactical discipline, and it marks a significant milestone in Arteta’s managerial career.